(Editor’s note: On Dec. 19, 2020, City Attorney Robert Campbell filed a writ of mandamus in Atchison County District Court compelling Sheriff Jack Laurie to accept all inmates committed to him by police to the Atchison County Jail in support of Kansas Statute 60-801. The civil action relates to an inmate police arrested Dec. 18, 2020 while in a naked and intoxicated condition. The mandamus alleges the jail captain refused to accept the subject in custody as an inmate in the facility. Police transported the subject to the Doniphan County Jail. The city is seeking judgment for damages that include court costs, attorney fees related to the subject’s incarceration at a jail facility outside of Atchison County. It was on Dec. Dec. 21, 2020 that District Court Judge Martin Asher signed a court order for Laurie to accept the inmate initially refused into custody at Atchison County Jail. The matter is scheduled for a pre-trial conference Monday, Oct. 18 in district court. Sheriff Laurie has since filed a counterclaim against the city. The following is a press release issued from Atchison City Manager Becky Berger’s pertaining to the counterclaim.)
In response to the Sheriff’s repeated unlawful refusal to accept detainees arrested by the Atchison Police Department, the City filed a lawsuit against Sheriff Jack Laurie last December, to force the Atchison County Jail to accept a prisoner. The case was filed in Atchison County District Court and the Court agreed with the City, ordering Jack Laurie to “accept” the detainee “into his custody” on December 21, 2021. Prior to the order, the prisoner had been housed in the Doniphan County Jail, at taxpayer expense, where the Doniphan County Sheriff accepted the prisoner without any of the objections which had been raised in Atchison County.
Sheriff Laurie, however, filed a countersuit alleging that Atchison Police routinely violate constitutional rights of detainees by failing to administer to their medical needs. While these allegations are completely groundless, they have converted a relatively simple dispute into expensive litigation. The Sheriff’s baseless claims have resulted in a growing legal bill that has exceeded $30,000 to date. Every request to mediate the dispute has been rejected or ignored by the Sheriff.
“This legal expense is totally unnecessary. The initial lawsuit simply asked the Court to decide whether Sheriff Laurie had the legal right to reject the prisoner. He had no such right,” attorney Curt Tideman said. “Sheriff Laurie is now asking the Court to determine the constitutional rights of numerous detainees who never claimed that their rights were violated. It’s a shameful waste of public funds but the City has no real choice but to defend itself against this frivolous case. Fortunately, there are Kansas statutes, backed up by case law, permitting the City to claim the fees they are spending due to Sheriff Laurie’s actions if, as I expect, his claims are rejected."
“We have limited resources and too many needs as it is,” City Manager Becky Berger said. “Every dollar we spend on this litigation is a dollar that can’t go toward streets or sidewalks or to improve our parks. The loser in all of this is the city taxpayers, who are also county taxpayers.”
