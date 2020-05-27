The rush was on Tuesday as the City of Atchison approved their application for grant funding in effort to bring some relief to small businesses in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City commissioners virtually convened in a special noon session Tuesday to apply for funding made available earlier that day on a first come, first serve basis. The available $9 million funding comes by way of the federal CARES ACT given to the Community Development Block Grant Program in Kansas.
Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont told commissioners that Atchison is meets the criteria to apply for a maximum of $300,000 worth of funding intended to provide grant funding as the city sees fit to local businesses with a workforce comprised of 51 percent of employees earning a low to moderate income. The Kansas Department of Commerce administers the CDBG grant funding. This particular funding opportunity falls under the CDBG-CV program in the Economic Development Category.
If the city is successful in its endeavor, the hire of a grant administrator will be necessary, Pregont said. Although the city is eligible there are some obstacles to overcome along the course to obtain the competitive grant among vying cities.
“I hope we are successful,” Pregont said as he described the opportunity as the “most robust” chance to boost the retail sector.
“When the $9 million is gone it’s gone,” Pregont said.
Pregont told the commissioners the city’s has utilized CDBG grant funding for some projects on prior occasions.
Vice-mayor Allen Reavis presided during the 10-minute meeting. Commissioners J. David Farris, Abby Bartlett and Lisa Moody offered no comments and all voted to adopt a resolution and approval of the application.
Mayor Shawn Rizza was absent from the meeting.
