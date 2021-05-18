Atchison City Commissioners voted unanimously to approve an increase in fines for dogs at large during Monday’s regular meeting. The fines will increase from $25 to $50 for the first offense, from $50 to $100 for the second offense, and from $100 to $200 for a third and subsequent offense. The fines are on top of actual boarding fees if a dog at large is picked up and boarded by animal control.
Prior to the vote, commissioners discussed the matter.
City Manager Becky Berger explained the dog catcher position is full time. The animal control officer works 40 hours, mostly day shifts throughout a normal work week.
The enforcement of the dog-at-large ordinance is complaint-based, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said.
Commissioners also approved some employee reclassifications, made necessary due to organizational changes brought on by changes in staff. Former Utilities Manager Mike Stec’s last day was May 14, and rather than try to fill that position the city has done some shifting of responsibilities in the public works and utilities departments. Existing department head Clinton McNemee is adding Utilities to his responsibilities and will now be the Public Works and Utilities Director. Seth Howard will move from Project Manager to a newly created Assistant Public Works Director to assist McNemee in supervisorial responsibilities. The Public Works Project Manager position will be unfilled.
Other organizational changes include promoting Water Plant Superintendent Jim Owens to Water and Wastewater Plant Manager. The Wastewater Treatment Superintendent position, which had been vacant for more than a month, was eliminated. An Administrative Services Project Manager position was created, in the place of the Community Development Office Manager position that had been vacant for almost a year. Also, a Solid Waste Operator position was changed to Solid Waste Lead Operator and a Fleet Maintenance Mechanic position was changed to Fleet Superintendent. J.W. Stewart was promoted from Solid Waste Operator to the new Solid Waste Lead Operator role and Rod Aversman was promoted from Fleet Maintenance Mechanic to Fleet Superintendent.
In other action, commissioners approved an agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation for a CCLIP Resurfacing Project that will resurface 17th Street from Country Club to Main Street. They also approved a grant award for Catholic Charities from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation and a resolution authorizing the use of property on River Road for the old River Shack property – clearing the way for a potential new restaurant in that space.
Following the meeting the city had a workshop to discuss the countywide 1 cent sales tax for joint communications and solid waste and the interlocal agreement between the city and county regarding the tax.
A workshop to discuss the Long Term Control Plan with KDHE for CSO remediation was not discussed due to time constraints and will be discussed at a future meeting.
The next regular city commission meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7 in the commission room.
