The City of Atchison is implementing mandatory water conversation measures due to record low river levels which have limited our ability to draw a sufficient amount of water to meet the normal demand from domestic, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers.
• The City of Atchison is requiring all industrial and agricultural customers to limit the use of water to only what is necessary to maintain the health and personal hygiene of employees on duty.
• The City of Atchison is requiring commercial/business customers (e.g. office buildings, restaurants, salons, stores) to limit the use of water to what is necessary to conduct normal operations including what is necessary to maintain the health and hygiene of employees and customers. *This is subject to change if the current water supply is further affected by river levels, major water leaks, equipment malfunctions…etc.
• The City of Atchison is requiring all domestic/household customers to limit use of water to what is necessary to maintain health and hygiene. *Most non-compliant uses are not a factor this time of year (e.g. watering your lawn, washing your car…etc.). Cooking, bathing, and doing laundry are acceptable uses of water.
• None of these measures are meant to restrict the use of water to sustain the lives of any livestock or pets.
• All customers are encouraged to conserve water beyond the described restrictions where possible and safe to do so.
• Medical facilities are not being required to limit water usage but are encouraged to conserve water where possible and safe to do so.
The river level is forecasted to stay at record low levels for 2 to 3 days as a second ice jam makes its way downstream from Nebraska. The primary intake cannot currently pump any water due to the river level so the City is utilizing an auxiliary pump which does not have the capacity to move as much water as the primary intake. This is a critical time because any complication (e.g. water main breaks, equipment malfunctions…etc.) can have a tremendous impact on our ability to supply and store water at this reduced capacity.
Forecasts show that “normal low” river levels will resume by the middle of next week, allowing the City to fully switch back to the primary intake and lift these water conservation measures.
If you have any questions, please contact Amy Finch, City Manager, at (913) 367-5506, or at amyf@cityofatchison.com
