Thursday saw a 15.4 percent voter turnout for the special election involving the 1-cent sales tax for the city of Atchison. The final numbers were 743 voters said NO and 313 voters said YES.
Joe Warren, Assistant City Manager, gave a report in May that cited the 2021 survey saying that the survey clearly showed the citizens wanted the streets fixed and property tax reduced. That survey was the springboard to asking for the 1-cent sales tax.
One possible reason for the opposition could've been the election being rushed giving voters a short period of time to ask questions, although the public meetings showed poor attendance.
The 20-year sunset clause seemed to be a concern for the public. With only the streets being cited as the main reason for the tax, many wondered why other issues were not cited for improvements with the help of the tax monies.
At the last city commission meeting, a group of nine citizens attended and asked for the election to be postponed but the city commission took no action.
