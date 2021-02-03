With COVID numbers trending in a slightly better direction and vaccinations now occurring, Atchison City Hall will be reopened to the public, but just for access to the customer service and police records windows.
The building doors will be unlocked during normal business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) beginning on Monday, Feb. 8. Even with the doors open, if residents or visitors need access to any other departments or offices, those will be done by appointment only.
The second floor of City Hall will remain closed as most employees are still encouraged to work from home as much as possible until the threat of COVID spread is greatly minimized.In addition to the reopening of the customer service windows, public meetings will return to in person with a Zoom option. That impacts City Commission and Planning Commission meetings specifically. However, if a resident or visitor wishes to attend a City Commission or Planning Commission meeting in person, an RSVP will be necessary to City Clerk Julie Behler at 367-5500 prior to the start of the meetings.
“We aren’t out of the woods yet,” City Manager Becky Berger said. “We are still encouraging everyone to take proper precautions, social distancing, mask wearing and hand sanitizing measures especially. If you can conduct business virtually or over the phone, that is still the best option right now.”
If you have any questions, please contact Joe Warren, Director of Administrative Services, at (913) 367-5500, or joew@cityofatchison.com. #
