A lone fox was spotted in the early evening hours Sunday, Aug. 2 as it was dining with the cats atop a large boulder along River Road near the north boat docks within Atchison city limits. Apparently startled after the fox caught some attention it jumped off the rock and made a quick jaunt toward the lane of traffic before it made a U-turn and returned to the boulder and its feline dinner companions.
