A Department of Justice grant that will help the St. Joseph Police Department purchase protective equipment was approved Monday, and more public safety funding could be on the way.
The City Council voted unanimously to accept a grant worth $96,453 to purchase masks, gloves, coveralls, shields, disinfecting supplies and more for the Police Department. Funds also were set aside to supply housing and meals for employees that may need to be quarantined, and some funds will go toward overtime pay and benefits.
Last week, Police Chief Chris Connally told News-Press NOW that so far, the department has been able to provide all the equipment officers needed to keep themselves safe, although it has relied on some donations and employees mixing hand sanitizer. This money, he believes, should be efficient to keep the department supplied with needed PPE for the time being.
During Monday night’s meeting, the council also approved applications for two grants that would provide gear for local firefighters to keep them safe from smoke, flames and COVID-19.
Authorization to apply for an “Assistance to Firefighters” grant through the Department of Homeland Security in the amount of $652,800 to buy Self-Contained Breathing Apparatuses was approved.
The council also approved authorization to apply for a $56,160 “Assistance to Firefighters” grant that would be used to purchase filters for SCBA designed to protect the firefighters from COVID-19.
Councilmember Russell Moore, a former SJFD battalion chief, said some funds from the grants also could be used to purchase gear to replace aging turnout gear that protects firefighters from heat.
Moore is glad to see funds coming from higher up to pay for protection of local public safety workers.
“There’s added protection and anything that gives added protection is a great thing,” Moore said. “Hopefully, the grant money will pass through and we’ll be awarded some of that. I welcome the federal government’s help.”
More said the money will help to keep firefighters safe”on the streets and the inside of a burning home,” which is good for the entire community.
“The city is certainly benefited by the grants, because that’s money that we don’t have to spend to buy turnout gear,” Moore said.
He said some of the SCBA equipment also is getting old, and needs to be replaced for safety purposes.
The firefighter grants do require a local match. In total, the city would have to spend about $64,450 if the grants were approved.
