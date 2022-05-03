Justin Pregont started with the City of Atchison in 2013 and has served as the Public Works Director, Public Works and Utilities Director, Assistant City Manager and most recently Interim City Manager.
Amy Finch presented a case to enter into a contractual agreement with Justin Pregont to continue providing assistance with economic development initiatives and capital funding opportunities. Finch said that the amount would fit within the 2022 budget. She also said this initial agreement between the city and Pregont would be reviewed and reevaluated and reduce the hours after the transition of duties are worked through. The agreement was reviewed with the city attorney.
The Agreement for Consulting Services begins May 2nd with the agreement with Pomeroy Development, LLC and the City of Atchison. In the agreement the consultant would act in the capacity of a development professional and give advice and consultation regarding potential real estate development projects, economic development programs, capital project development and funding sources and any other related matters in connection with the Consultant’s practice.
The agreement states the consultant will be paid $8000 dollars a month as a consultant’s fee, the compensation shall be paid on or before the 10th day of the month following the month in which such services were rendered. The consultant will also be reimbursed for time traveling and other expenses incurred by the consultant in the performance of his duties.
The agreement also specifies the consultant is acting as an independent contractor and is not considered an employee of the city and will not be entitled to any of the benefits the city provides for its employees. As an independent contractor the consultant shall be responsible for all of taxes and social security taxes. No city automobiles will be provided by the city and the consultant is responsible to carry his own automobile insurance.
The agreement is in full force till August 31, 2022, unless the consultant gives a 30-day notice. At the end of the agreement, any further agreements would need to be made as a new agreement for consulting services.
