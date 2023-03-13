Logo

On Monday, March 6, Justin Pregont of Pomeroy Development presented Resolution No. 3343 to the city commission. The resolution was presented on behalf of Vision 4 First for a Rural Housing Incentive District. 

A Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) is a tool commonly used throughout Kansas to assist in the development of housing by abating future property tax payments as reimbursement for development expenses incurred. 