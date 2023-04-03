The summer of 2020 had two heavy rain events in addition to a rapid rise and fall of the Missouri Riverthat coincided with the settlement of a large section of riverbank, trail and roadlocatedbetween thetwo boatramps.
With the intent to pursue FEMA funding for restoration costs and mitigation of future settlement, which presents potential risk to the raw watermain under River Road, the city hired an engineering firm todeterminethe cause of the settlement, propose mitigationsolutions, and complete various permits for work along the riverbank.
The cause of the settlement was not 100% determined, the working theory is that the lay of soft shale deep between the soil and fill material erodedrelatively quicklyduring wet weather events.
The city staff has been working directly with the Kansas Department of Emergency Management (KDEM),the liaison to4FEMA. The KDEM-recommended strategy is what led to the 2023CIP project budgeted for $850,000 with 85% FEMA funding though the eventual bid received was closer tomore or less $1M. Ultimately, FEMA denied the request. Now KDEM is working on a different path to FEMA funding, which most recently was described as a grant reimbursement for “partial restoration”.
The proposed project is now to compact the area,hauland place soil, and armor the riverbank with rip rap rock. The basic strategy is to bring the area back to normal elevation as soon as possible andmonitorany continuing settlement through typically wettermonths of Spring. Then depending on the success of that step, the affected section of the trail would be replaced in early summer.
Terms of the project budget in CIP, the local match on the originally conceived $850,000 project would have been $127,500. This project proposes toutilizethat amount for the total project budget.
There were two bids received: Pruett Construction for $98,540 and Wagner Excavating for $80,330.
It is possible that FEMA funding could be granted for some of the restoration aspects of the project, however, that has not beendeterminedat this time. Considering the amount of time that has passed while waiting for the determination, city staff recommends moving forward with the project.
All necessary permits from the Army Corps of Engineers have been obtained.
It is recommended that authorization be given to hire Wagner Excavatingin the amount of$80,330 for the riverbank restoration and stabilization services with a change order budget of $10,000.
