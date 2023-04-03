Atchison Logo
The summer of 2020 had two heavy rain events in addition to a rapid rise and fall of the Missouri River that coincided with the settlement of a large section of riverbank, trail and road located between the two boat ramps. 

With the intent to pursue FEMA funding for restoration costs and mitigation of future settlement, which presents potential risk to the raw water main under River Road, the city hired an engineering firm to determine the cause of the settlement, propose mitigation solutions, and complete various permits for work along the riverbank. 