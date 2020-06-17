Adults residing within Atchison city limits who are interested in serving as an Atchison City Commission are invited to throw their hats into the ring for consideration to fulfill the unexpired term of Former Mayor Shawn Rizza.
The four remaining commissioners will Vice-mayor Dr. Allen Reavis, Commissioner J. David Farris, Commissioner Abby Bartlett and Commissioner Lisa Moody will soon appoint Rizza’s replacement at 5 p.m. Monday, June 29 during a special meeting session from the field of applicants received by deadline.
City commissioners are currently accepting letters of interest up until Monday, June22. Send your letter of interest to City Clerk Frances Zuzolo at francesz@cityofatchison.com or place it in the drop box at Atchison City Hall located at 515 Kansas Avenue. Your letters should indicate why you are interested in serving civic duty. Also list your local government-related experiences and background and knowledge.
After appointment of their new colleague, commissioners will proceed on to elect a new mayor.
In May, Rizza publicly announced his intent to resign from the post, effective June 15, due to his wife’s professional relocation to another community. He served three years of a four-year term on the city commission, and was serving his second-year term as mayor when he resigned.
In Rizza’s column “Atchison’s Advocates” published in the Saturday, May 16 edition of the Atchison Globe, Rizza wrote that he was proud to be a part of Atchison’s accomplishments during his time on the commission that includes building trails, expansion of the sidewalk network, the Fox Theatre opening, a new playground, street improvements, completion of a police station remodel project, housing improvements and boosting entrepreneurship.
Commissioner hopefuls with questions may contact City Manager Becky Berger at 367-5506 or beckyb@cityofatchison.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.