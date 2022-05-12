At the city commission meeting on Monday evening, Police Chief Mike Wilson said the week of May 15th is National Police Week. He wanted to publicly thank all of his officers for the great service they have given to the city of Atchison.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designates May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.
Memorial services began in 1982 as a gathering in the Senate Park with approximately 120 survivors and supporters of law enforcement.
In the recent 2021 Community Survey the Atchison Police Department garnered the highest rating from local citizens. So, it is only fitting that a thank you and “well done” should be given to those who are serving as our protectors.
