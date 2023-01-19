The Atchison City Commission met on 2/17/2023. City Manager, Amy Finch presented the consent agenda. The first article was to approve the minutes of December 19,2022, followed by the minutes of December 29, 2022. The next item was to approve the request to exchange Federal Funds for 2022, through Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).
Also,the commission approved the hiring of Urban Lawncare for the 2023 Annual Brick Street Repairs in the amount of$27,742.50 Total project budget authority of $30,000.
The City staff will hire Calgon Carbon Corporation to replace the filter media at the water treatment plant for $256,149.00 with additional change order authority of $15,000.
Also approved was the purchase of a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado from Murdock Chevrolet in the amount of $30,725 forreplacement of the Wastewater Treatment Vehicle.
Last item was the authorization payment to Pruett Construction LLC in the amount of $28,851.17 for the provision of pipe materials, equipment services, and installation labor related to the installation of the secondauxiliarypump at the raw water intake facility.
In other business, ClintonMcNemee, Public Works and Utilities Director, on behalf of the city staff asked the commission to agree to the hiring of BG Consultants to provide design services for the South HeadworksWet Weather Pump Station improvements project in the amount of $110,000 in addition to construction services not exceeding $90,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.