The Atchison City Commission met on 2/17/2023. City Manager, Amy Finch presented the consent agenda. The first article was to approve the minutes of December 19, 2022, followed by the minutes of December 29, 2022. The next item was to approve the request to exchange Federal Funds for 2022, through Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). 

Also, the commission approved the hiring of Urban Lawncare for the 2023 Annual Brick Street Repairs in the amount of $27,742.50 Total project budget authority of $30,000.  

