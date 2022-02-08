The City of Atchison Commissioners will fill the vacancy left by the passing of Vice-Mayor David Farris. Farris passed away unexpectedly on January 23, 2022.
Under ordinance 6519, within thirty (30) days of the creation of a vacancy, which would January 22, 2022, the city attorney shall chair a portion of the regular city meeting dealing with the selection of a new commission member. The chair will open the floor to debate on the merits of the individuals who have submitted interest in the position by noon five days before the meeting. At the conclusion of the discussion the chair shall call for a vote of the commission. The chair will call the name of each interested individual. The commission shall vote by a raise of their hand. In the event that the commission is evenly tied, the city attorney shall cast the tie breaking vote. At the conclusion of the selection process the city clerk shall administer the oath of office and the new commissioner shall be seated.
The staff will begin advertising on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Interested parties are asked to submit a letter of interest to the City Clerk by 5pm on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The City Clerk will compile the letters and include them in the packet for the city commissioners to consider for the February 22, 2022 meeting.
The remainder of Farris’ term will last until December 4, 2023.
