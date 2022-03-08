Monday night’s meeting was the first full staffed commission meeting since David Farris passed away and Larry Wilcox joined the commission. Lisa Moody, now Vice Mayor, was seated on the right side of Mayor Abby Bartlett.
The City Commission took action appointing Sherri Smith to the Community Corrections Advisory Board with a term to expire on 03/31/26 and Todd Dulac was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the Parks and Forestry Board to expire on 07/31/24.
Clinton McNemee, Public Works and Utilities Director, asked the commissioners to authorize payment to Bottorff Construction or $24,000, for additional curb and gutter replacement in the Westridge neighborhood. McNemee also asked to pay Bottorff Construction $31,415 for additional curb and sidewalk replacement along Main Street. The board approved the expenditures.
Joe Warren, Assistant City Manager, presented the KACM Conference survey results from December. He noted that Atchison had hosted the Kansas Association of City/County Management group which had 110 representatives, the highest number of registrants for the conference since 2017. The overall feedback was either good or excellent. Warren noted that the social events held at the Riverhouse, Fox Theatre, Amelia Earhart Hanger Museum and the Santa Fe Depot all had high marks. There were no poor votes for the conference overall.
On another topic, Warren presented Resolution No.3285 which set the date of April 18th for the demolition of seven structures. Pursuant to Sec. 34-58, City of Atchison Municipal Code of Ordinances, the Fire Chief, Public Works Director and the Building Inspector have been given notice to examine said buildings and they have agreed they should be demolished.
The commission saw pictures of the buildings which are severely dilapidated to such a point that the structural integrity or stability of the buildings would not meet the minimum standards of the Housing Code Chapter 37, City of Atchison Municipal Code of Ordinances. The addresses are: 119 S 15th, 221 N 12th (garage), 627 N 1st (house and garage), 719 Spruce, 1011 N7th, 1027 N 7th and 1029 Parallel (house and garage).
