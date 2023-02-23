As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which became law in March 2021, the City received $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds. InSeptember of 2021an ARPA Funds Committee wasconvenedwith the strategy that the city ought to engage the publiconhow to use the ARPA funds.
The committee recommended that the city make most of the existing funds (2/3, or $1.1 million) eligible for public application through grants and/or forgivable loan financing. That would leave theremainder($500,000) for internal City projects, such as matching funds for City application to state and federal grant programs.
The recommendations further break out the $1.1 million in public applications into $700,000 into economic development-related programming; $200,000 in housing improvement programming; $150,000 in non-profit programming; and $50,000 in funding for the Downtown Façade Grant Program.
EDAG conducted a meeting on February 9th and evaluated a total of 26 applications:
Applicant Project Award
Atchison Library Elevator - Upgrade $15,000
Swim Atchison - Swimming Pool $20,000
Highland Tech Center - Welding Program Ventilation $15,000
Achievement Services - Accessible Van Purchase $7,500
Salvation Army - Parking Lot Replacement $15,000
Boys and Girls Club - Building Security Upgrades $2,350
Total: $247,550
Based on the published application criteria, the ARPA-NPCS Program applicants would have been eligible for a total of $500,000 in awards, though the program has a $150,000budget.
EDAG’s recommended award list assumes a shift of $100,000 from the ARPA-ED Program (~$500,000remaining) to the ARPA-NPCS Program. That increases the NPCS Program funding from $150,000 to $250,000 and makes the list of recommended awards possible.
All awards are to be considered 50% reimbursements. Each organization pursuing a project will need to spend at least double their award amount,demonstratethat the project is progressing or completed, and then request reimbursement.
To keep partner organizations accountable for progress, staff recommended a deadline of December 31,2023,tosubmitfor distribution of funds OR justify an extension.
NPCS Applicants seeking funding for City-owned projects were not awarded ARPA-NPCS funds and will be routed through the annual Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) budgeting process. Examples included Skate High with Hope and Locally Atchison Main Street.
No applicationssubmittedafter the deadline or from unregistered non-profits were recommended forawards.
Applicants were awarded no more than they requested if they made a specific request.
No award amounts to more than 50% of the total funding needed.
The application mentioned amaximumaward of $25,000. Thatmaximumaward was lowered to $20,000 to help make the full list of awards possible.
No single organization was recommended for more than one award, though there certainly some intertwined entities (Amberwelland Advocate Health, FirstPresbyterianand Theatre Atchison / Fox Theatre). Making those discernments was difficult, but the recommendation assumes that no single entity will receive more than one award check.
A few more relating to specific applications: Project Atchison’s Neighborhood Makeover application is recommended for full funding, but through theunappropriatedARPA-Housing funds rather than through ARPA-NPCS.
The Santa Fe Depot floor refinishing application from the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce was withdrawn. The Presbyterian Church’s application for sidewalk funds would be a duplicate award for the same organization and thecityhasalreadyprovidedfunding for that project via the annual Sidewalk Cost Share Program. The Memorial Hall handrail and venue development project was viewed favorably by EDAG, though as a County owned facility the award for that project is contingent upon financial support from the County Commission as well.
Authorize $2,000 for the Project Atchison Neighborhood Makeover Program from the yet-to-be appropriated ARPA Housing Program fund.
