As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which became law in March 2021, the City received $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds. In September of 2021 an ARPA Funds Committee was convened with the strategy that the city ought to engage the public on how to use the ARPA funds.  

The committee recommended that the city make most of the existing funds (2/3, or $1.1 million) eligible for public application through grants and/or forgivable loan financing. That would leave the remainder ($500,000) for internal City projects, such as matching funds for City application to state and federal grant programs. 

