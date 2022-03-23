City Commissioners discussed and heard a first reading of a potential ordinance that would
eliminate the ability for property owners to keep pets on vacant lots within the City during
Monday’s regular meeting.
The Protect Our Pets Ordinance would require that habitable structures with active utility
service be present on a lot for pets to be kept on the property. If property owners had multiple
lots and wanted to keep pets on a lot separate from the residence, they would have to have the
lots legally combined first.
The ordinance was presented as a first reading without action to allow time for public feedback,
with the issue to likely be considered for potential adoption during the next regular commission
meeting in April.
“This pet ordinance is the first step in a potential multi-step process to help clean up vacant lots
in the city,” Assistant City Manager Joe Warren said. “It just so happens that we can also help
address pet safety at the same time, and that gives this specific ordinance added urgency.”
In other action Monday, commissioners approved the use of a property tax exemption as an
economic development tool for a $16 million redevelopment project by MGP Ingredients. The
project will help expand the food ingredients line for the company, and will make use of the
former Inclusion Technologies building in the 1100 block of Main Street. The agreement gives
the company a 100% property tax exemption on the land and associated buildings for 10 years.
Commissioners also approved the sale of General Obligation Bonds to fund the Arbor Lane
infrastructure build out in Brookdale Estates. The bond went through the bidding process
earlier Monday, with the winning bid going to Central States Capital, with a true interest rate of
2.4979%. There were four firms that submitted bids. The bonds cover the $1.27 million it cost
for the infrastructure build out of the new housing development, which will be repaid by special
assessments placed on each of the 48 lots being developed. The bonds are for 15 years.
