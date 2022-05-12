In a special meeting of the city commission, Joe Warren, Assistant City Manager, introduced the Resolution No. 3304 for a Citywide Sales Tax Referendum.
The resolution calls for a special ballot referendum to be scheduled for Thursday, July 14th. If approved, the sales tax would go into effect on January 1, 2023, and would sunset on December 31, 2042.
Commissioners voted 4-1 to pass the resolution with Commissioner Wilcox voting no.
Warren gave an extensive background on the reasons for the introduction of the resolution.
“The city has been funding street infrastructure projects at a level of about $185,000 annually in operations, $145,000 in annual CIP projects and $1.25 million GO-Bond funded street projects every three years. It averages out to approximately $527,000 a year, and most of the debt is financed.” Warren also pointed out as of 2020 streets were being, “resurfaced at a rate considered to be half of what is necessary to keep up with adequate maintenance schedules.”
He said the maintenance is only adequate and to maintain the streets on a regular maintenance schedule the city would need to spend more than $1 million a year based on current volume and asphalt pricing.
In the 2021 Community Survey showed only 58% of respondents said city streets and sidewalks have the greatest impact to improve the quality of their neighborhood. That question had the highest response ratio.
Also, during the survey, only 32% of respondents were opposed to a new sales tax to fund a higher level of service for transportation improvements. However, 45% supported such efforts with 22% were not sure.
In addition, high property taxes were the second most identified as having an impact on improving the quality of life in city neighborhoods and were considered the second biggest issue facing Atchison in the next five years behind economic development. Warren pointed directly to property tax relief if the referendum would be approved. It is estimated property taxes would be lowered by 17%.
Derek Franklin asked the commission to postpone the action to give the public a chance to ask questions. Several members of the audience also expressed concern of pushing for a special ballot would not give the general public enough time to express concerns or ask questions. Most members of the commission disagreed, and Mayor Bartlett called for a vote.
Commissioners voted 4-1 to pass the resolution with Commissioner Wilcox voting no.
No meeting will be held May 16th as multiple commissioners are unavailable that day. The next regular meeting will be June 6th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.