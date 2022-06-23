Monday evening the Atchison Commissioner's meeting had multiple items on the agenda and listened to myriad of people who sought approval for special projects. Under the consent agenda the following happened: the approval of Robert Campbell for city attorney for 2022/2023, approved a month-to-month contract for Matt Rich to provide Indigent Defense Services for the Municipal Court in the absence of Rex Lane, adopted Resolution 3309 authorizing the mayor to execute a special warranty deed conveying the property at 1816 N. 2nd Street back to Valley Hope Association, authorized the acceptance of a permanent right-of-way Easement conveyed to the city of Atchison from the Earl Adam Revocable Living Trust pertaining to the Forest Park Avenue and Main Street Project, authorized the acceptance of a permanent easement conveyed to the city of Atchison from Evergy Kansas Central, Inc. Pertaining to the Forest Park Avenue and Main Street Project and authorized the mayor to execute documents for the 2022 Atchison Emergency Solution Grant (ESG) application.
Under new business the commission authorized expenses for the appeal and cost to pay the balance due to Lathrop GPM for the ongoing litigation related to the appeal by the Atchison County Sheriff.
Joe Warren, Assistant City Manager, told the commission that the property at 927 Mound Street was demolished by the owner.
City Commissioners unanimously approved the 2021 fiscal year audit report during Monday’s meeting, after hearing Stacey Hammons of BT & Co. Certified Public Accountants deliver an unmodified opinion, which is the best possible outcome.
The audit is performed in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards in the United States, standards contained in Government Auditing Standards issued by the Comptroller General of the United States and the Kansas Municipal Audit and Accounting Guide.
It is the role of the auditor to determine if the city’s financial statements are accurately representative of the city’s financial position, and that the city has proper policies and protections in place to ensure the accurate financial reporting of city business. “We are pleased that the auditors found that we are doing our due diligence with taxpayer funds,” City Manager Amy Finch said. “A clean audit only happens when you have the right processes and people to carry out those processes – and the people we have here are doing a great job.”
In other action Monday, commissioners approved the demolition of 813 Unity Street, but extended the deadline to 90 days for the property owner to bring the property up to code or return to the commission with a comprehensive plan for saving the structure. Commissioners tabled the 2023 Joint Communications Budget and 2023 County Solid Waste Budget until the next meeting and approved an extra $58,985 for litigation related to the Atchison County Sheriff’s appeal of a lawsuit in which the City prevailed regarding the denial of inmates at the Atchison County Jail.City
