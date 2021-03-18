City Commissioners voted unanimously to create a Façade Grant Program for property owners in the 500-600 blocks of Commercial Street during Monday’s regular meeting.
The program will start with $50,000 and will allow property owners impacted by the removal of canopies as part of the Commercial Street Revitalization project to apply for matching funds to improve building façades facing the pending through street.
Demolition as part of the revitalization project began at the beginning of March and is currently moving ahead of schedule.In other action Monday, commissioners approved a grant application that would improve the sidewalks and lighting along Unity Street.
The application, which will be to the state’s Cost Share Program, would be similar in nature to the recent Second Street project that improved walkability between Benedictine College and downtown Atchison.Commissioners also agreed to demolish the grain elevator scale at the Bartlett Grain facility on Main Street, which is in the right of way for the Main Street Corridor Project that could begin construction as early as Spring 2022.
Commissioners also approved an application to the CDBG Commercial Rehabilitation Program on behalf of Blackstone Properties for the property located at 526 Commercial Street, also known as the Aunt Pearl’s Attic building.
Commissioners also approved the demolition of garages at 813 Kansas Avenue and 1010 N. 8th St.
The next regular city commission meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 5
