The city commission approved a change to Atchison's personnel policy in order to better public safety recruitment Monday evening.
The policy change allows for the city manager and the chief of each city public safety department to waive the 10 minute residency requirement in place for members of the police and fire station.
Employees of both departments are now allowed to live within 20 minutes of the city limit, or 20 minutes away from the station in the case of the fire department.
The changes also allows for limited exceptions for each department at the discretion of the chief and the city manager.
“This was one of those policies that can make it difficult to compete for young talent,” Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said. “Of course, we prefer that our officers live in our community, but under special circumstances we wouldn’t want to lose a good officer just because of where they might need to live."
City Manager Becky Berger said people shouldn't worry about this policy change leading to hiring a bunch of employees from outside of Atchison.
“For safety reasons we need to have a minimum number of police and fire employees who can respond at a moment’s notice,” Berger said. “We will use this very sparingly, if at all. But we also need to acknowledge the reality that it is getting more difficult to find quality public safety officers, not less. We shouldn’t limit ourselves unless we have to.”
The new policy also adds protection for employees from harassment and equal opportunity employment not matter the sexual orientation or gender identity.
It was also announced on Monday that there will be a special commission meeting on Monday, June 29. The reason for the special meeting is that there will be budget workshops during the next two regular meetings – Monday, June 15 and Tuesday, July 7 – and the need for business discussions between Monday’s meeting and the next non-budget workshop meeting on Monday, July 20.
