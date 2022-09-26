The Atchison city commission adopted Resolution No. 3324 declaring 733 Commercial Streetbuilding as a blighted structure with respect to the Kansas Small Cities Community Development grant program.
The building ownership group, 410 Investments, LLC was the only group that responded to the Community Development Block Grant’s commercial rehabilitation category.
As required by the program rules, the building ownership group will supply all matching funds for the project. As grantee, the city will effectively act as a pass-through entity for the grant funds. It is anticipated that the project will consist of two phases; the first phase will be the CDBG portion of the project with an estimated budget of approximately $335,000, with $225,000 of that coming by the way of CDBGgrant funds.
The second phase budget has not been determined at this time but will be available on or about November 15 and will be funded by the ownership group.
December 5, 2022 has been set as the public hearing date for the application. Due to the nature of the program’s application window, the goal is to submit the application as soon as the program allows, which is about January 3, 2023. The building ownership group has retained the services of Governmental Assistance Services (GAS) to write the grant application and will use a portion of their required matching funds to retain GAS for the grant administration and Falk Architects forarchitecture and construction plan preparation.
The public hearing will be held, Monday, December 5, 2022 at 4:30PMin the commission chambers at city hall.
