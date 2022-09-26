The Atchison city commission adopted Resolution No. 3324 declaring 733 Commercial Street building as a blighted structure with respect to the Kansas Small Cities Community Development grant program.  

The building ownership group, 410 Investments, LLC was the only group that responded to the Community Development Block Grant’s commercial rehabilitation category.  

