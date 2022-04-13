At the April 4th city commission meeting, Justin Pregont presented a request for a new housing request by Vision 4, LLC.
“This project falls into line with our 2020 Strategic Plan which identifies five areas of focus: quality of life, housing and neighborhoods, economy, downtown and infrastructure and transportation,” Pregont said.
The developer agreed to prepare architectural drawings as required by the city and spend at least $950,000 on developing and construction costs. The city agreed to spend up to $35,000 for the wastewater utility tap and excavation/surface restoration and to reimburse the developer for drainage and storm water improvement expenses.
“Development will begin with an unit that will have two bedrooms below ground level, main level and two bedrooms on the upper level; future units that will be developed will be three more units at various bedroom configurations," 2nd Street Gateway Housing Project developer David Egger said.
The city also agreed to collaborate with the developer and/or future operators of the project to consider additional gap financing with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The developer also agrees to provide proof of funds necessary to complete construction of the project with loan commitment letters from reputable lending institutions.
The project must be completed by July, 1, 2025.
In order to proceed with the project, the city also agreed to rezone the property from a B-4 (general business) to R-3 (multi-family).
