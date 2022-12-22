On December 20, 2022, the City became of aware of an ice jam in the river moving this direction over the next few days. The Army Corps of Engineers control the water management upriver that determines our river levels and manages the removal or dislodging of ice jams.
The ice jam making its way from Nebraska is causing the river to back up and we anticipate we will experience another one and-a-half-foot drop in river levels over the next 48 hours. This creates a unique and unprecedented situation with the convergence of several factors.
The rivers have reached a low level making us unable to run our permanent intake pump at the river. We are relying solely on the auxiliary intake pump to pull water from the river until the river levels are restored after the ice jam passes. The culmination of the ice jam moving this direction over the next few days, extreme cold temperatures, extremely low river level, and the reliance on the auxiliary intake pump at the river creates a fragile situation. This combination of factors means that our ability to produce water at normal capacity is more vulnerable, or at risk, than normal.
At this time, the auxiliary pump is doing its job; however, with the approaching ice jam, freezing temperatures potentially affecting the function of the auxiliary pump system, and extremely cold temperatures that may cause water main breaks, there could be complications which impact our ability to draw water from the river and/or maintain a maximum amount of water storage (3-day supply).
These factors create a “perfect storm” potential for a critical situation. At this time, we are calling on all water consumers to employ voluntary water conservation measures to limit water uses until further notice. Your cooperation to conserve water will help us mitigate the effect of the above-mentioned factors that could result in complications impacting our ability to draw and store water and provide water service to Atchison residents, businesses, and agencies.
It is important for people to be frugal when buying water at retail outlets. Please only take one or two cases of water.
