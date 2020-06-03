Thanks to a special allocation of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds made available through the federal CARES Act, the City of Atchison will receive $132,000 to put toward a COVID-19 recovery grant program for small businesses.
Justin Pregont, assistant city manager, said Governor Laura Kelly announced the CDBG awards to 66 Kansas communities.
“Kansans have faced unprecedented challenges during the past few months due to COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said. “Our communities need relief – and they need it now. I’m pleased to announce additional resources to help Kansans navigate through the recovery process. These grants will help our communities rebuild their economies and support Kansas families.”
Pregont said Atchison's $132,000 award comes in the Economic Development category, which focuses on providing communities with funding to help local businesses retain jobs for low-to-moderate-income people by covering working capital expenses such as inventory, wages, and utilities.
He said city staff will immediately begin putting the program together and will subsequently promote the opportunity to the local small business community.
For more information, contact Assistant City Manager, Justin Pregont at justinp@cityofatchison.com.
