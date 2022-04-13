Atchison County District Court Judge David J. King awarded more than $42,000 in attorney fees to the City of Atchison on Monday, bringing closure to the lawsuit between the City and Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie. The City was awarded a summary judgement in the case on Oct. 19, 2021, which affirmed that the Sheriff could not deny detainees at Atchison County Jail, pursuant to state statute K.S.A. 19- 1930. The case was filed on Dec. 21, 2020, after the Sheriff refused a detainee into the jail that had been arrested by Atchison Police on Dec. 18, 2020. Sheriff Laurie subsequently filed a countersuit in the case, which was dismissed by Judge King on July 12, 2021.
Efforts by the City to settle the case were unsuccessful.
