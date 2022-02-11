CBDG grant

Left to right: Lt. Governor / Secretary of Commerce David Toland, Interim City Manager Justin Pregont, State Senator Dennis Pyle, City Commissioner Jesse Greenly, State Representative Dr. John Eplee, Governor Laura Kelly

In 2017 the City of Atchison received a $250,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to build phase I of the AMS West Sidewalks Project. That project included a comprehensive repair or replacement of all east-west sidewalk corridors in a centrally located, residential part of Atchison bounded irregularly from 6th to 12th streets between Santa Fe and Laramie streets.

Yesterday the City of Atchison accepted a $370,000 CDBG award to build phase II of the AMS West Sidewalks Project. This project includes a  comprehensive repair or replacement of all north-south sidewalk corridors in that same centrally located, residential part of Atchison bounded irregularly from 6th to 12th streets between Santa Fe and Laramie streets.
 
“Our 2020 Strategic Plan focuses on Quality of Life, Housing/Neighborhoods, Economy, Downtown, and Infrastructure/Transportation,” Interim City Manager Justin Pregont said. “This project fits into those priorities really well and utilizing grant funds to cover about 60% of the construction costs is all the better.”

The City is now actively working on designing the project with construction expected to begin in the fall of 2022.

