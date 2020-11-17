Atchison City Commissioners unanimously approved the final plat for Brookdale Estates during regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 16, while also approving the use of a temporary note to help fund the project. The Arbor Lane infrastructure build out of the Brookdale neighborhood will be funded by General Obligation Bonds that will be repaid over 10 years by the owners of the 48-plots in the new subdivision. However, until the final cost of the project is determined, the city will be using a temporary note to fund the construction, which will be part of a larger debt offering that is scheduled to take place before the end of the year. The temporary notes will help bridge the gap of construction until the final costs of the project are finalized, at which point the city will issue GO Bonds – likely in the second half of 2021. The Planning Commission members approved the proposed subdivision build out during Nov. 4 meeting.
In addition to the temporary note, when the city makes its debt offering using bank qualified General Obligation Bond authority, the city will also be refinancing a pair of KDHE Revolving Fund loans that funded water projects in 2012. Thanks to lower interest rates, the refinancing will save the city more than $200,000 over the course of the terms of the two notes, which will have the same original maturity dates in 2034 and 2035, respectively. Commissioners also unanimously voted to approve the refinancing of the bonds.
In other matters, commissioners:
*Conducted a public hearing for comments that concerned $130, 000 of CDGB COVID funding for issue to 12 businesses within the city. There were no comments heard, and the issuance of the funding was approved.
*Heard a presentation and update from City Code Enforcement Officer Curtis Wheeler about the 2020 enforcement action plans throughout the city.
*Proclaimed Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Thursday, Dec. 10 as 16 Days of Activism against gender based violence and joins the Atchison Zonta Club in saying “No” to violence against women and girls. The next regular city commission meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7.
