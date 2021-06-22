Monday evening, the Atchison City Commission approves the acceptance of the sale of General Obligation Bonds and General Obligation Temporary Notes in the amount of approximately $8.5 million.
"That will lead to a total saving of $728,000 just to refinance the 2014 general bonds with an interest rate on the temporary note of just 0.356%," Director of Administrative Services Joe Warren said. "It's almost essentially free money or at least the closest you could get."
This is the second time in seven months that the City has used historically low interest rates to save money through refinancing of debt. Combined with a similar GO Bond issuance in December, the City will save more than $1.383 million in interest.
The commissioners also unanimously chose not to approve the 2022 Atchison County Joint Communications and Solid Waste budgets, citing concern for existing fund balances, lack of transparency in sales tax fund accounting and proposed spending of sales tax funds on expenses not related to Joint Communications or Solid Waste.
Commissioners also approved a resolution accepting nearly $1.6 million in ARPA funds over the next two years. The money will need to be spent by 2024.
Following the meeting commissioners adjourned to a budget workshop to discuss capital improvement and equipment replacement plans for 2022-2026.
