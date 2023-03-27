Atchison Logo
In September of 2022, the Planning Commission reviewed and recommended to the city commission for approval of the re-zoning of the property, formerly the Youth Center, acquired by St. Benedict’s Abbey through a tax sale. The rezone requests the property be rezoned from A-1, General Agriculture, and R-3, Multiple Family Residential, to P-D, Planned Development. 

The city staff worked with representatives of St. Benedict’s Abbey to negotiate a permanent easement for access to utilities, in orders to allow the city access to the city’s water tower, water lines, and other utilities. 