In September of 2022, the Planning Commission reviewed and recommended to the city commission for approval of the re-zoning of the property, formerly the Youth Center,acquiredby St. Benedict’s Abbey through a tax sale. The rezone requests the property be rezoned from A-1, General Agriculture, and R-3, Multiple Family Residential, to P-D, Planned Development.
The city staff worked with representatives of St. Benedict’s Abbey to negotiate a permanent easement for access to utilities, in orders to allow the city access to the city’s water tower, water lines, and other utilities.
Out of the meetings the representatives presented a Memorandum of Understanding memorializing the understanding between the city of Atchison and St. Benedict’s Abbey that the utility easement indicated on the final plat, running north and south on the east side of the plat, is believed to contain a private sewer line within that easement and that the cityis not responsible to maintain, repair, replace, or service that sewer line.
The PermanentEasement for Utility Access and the Memorandum of Understanding were drafted by the city attorney. Proper noticewas given by being published in the Atchison Globe,anda public hearing was held for the rezonerequest made by St. Benedict’s Abbey.
