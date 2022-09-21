Radial Collector

Concerns over the suspected riverbed degradation and the potential for low river levels spark concern also for the existing intake’s ability to draw water from the Missouri River may be compromised. 

In a report to the Atchison City commission, Clinton McNemee, public works and utilities director, told the city commission that it is the intention was to seek a grant for the design of Radial Collector Wells through FEMA. The first installation to the state will be $73,386 and the city of Atchison would be a sub-recipient. The total funding is $1,163,278; however, further installments are contingent upon subsequent obligations once prior installments are spent. 

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.