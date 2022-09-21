Concerns over the suspected riverbed degradation and the potential for low river levelsspark concern also for the existing intake’s ability to draw water from the Missouri River may be compromised.
In a report to the Atchison City commission, ClintonMcNemee, public works and utilities director,told the city commission that it is the intentionwasto seek a grant for the design of Radial Collector Wells through FEMA. The first installation to the state will be $73,386 and the city of Atchison would be a sub-recipient. The total fundingis $1,163,278; however, further installments are contingent upon subsequent obligations once prior installments are spent.
The grant was approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in August.Based on the application the estimated completion time for the project is 01/14/2024.
Requests for funds may be made on an advance or reimbursementbasis. However, if funds are advanced, they must be expended as soon as possible after they are received. The first reporting period for the projectis 9/30/22.
The total local match is $129,253 for design. The intention is to continue through design and request additional funding for the construction with thegoal of replacing the current raw water intake facility that draws directly from theMIssouriRiver with the radial collector well system becoming the primary water supply.
Noting that the well system would not be susceptible toperiodsof low flow would be a plus but switching from river water to groundwater will likely result in changes to the treatment process. Part of the design scope is to do a cost-benefit analysis that will address these issues.
