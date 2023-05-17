Kathryn Ross 1

Kathryn Ross is the recipient of the Citizens for Community Action Scholarship, she will be the guest of honor at a public reception at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at Shiloh Baptist Church. 

Kathryn Ross is the recipient of the Citizens for Community Atction Scholarship Awards Program.

Ross a 2023 Atchison High School graduate will be pursuing Dental Hygienist studies at University of Missouri Kansas City.