Citizens for Community Action announce scholarship recipient

Kathryn Ross is the recipient of the Citizens for Community Action Scholarship, she will be the guest of honor at a public reception at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at Shiloh Baptist Church.

Kathryn Ross is the recipient of the Citizens for Community Atction Scholarship Awards Program.Ross a 2023 Atchison High School graduate will be pursuing Dental Hygienist studies at University of Missouri Kansas City.Citizens for Community Action Scholarship Committee members invite all community members to a special reception to honor Ross and the 57th year of the Scholarship Awards Program.The reception will be happeing at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 1311 North Seventh Street.
