Some changes of faces and opinions might bring a difference to the table of local leadership as indicated by lists of candidates who filed by the noon deadline on Tuesday, June 1.
Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips said there will be no August primary because none of the races meet the statutory requirement regarding the number of candidates to make it necessary to narrow the field. The statute reads that if there are more than three times the number of candidates as the number to be elected in a race than there will be a primary election.
With no primary in sight, it means the next step in the 2021 local election process will move on to the General Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Two political newcomers along with incumbents and former commissioners have beaten the deadline and joined the fray seeking Atchison City Commission seats.
*The Atchison City Commission candidates are: Vice-mayor Allen Reavis, Lisa Moody, Jesse F. Greenly, all three are incumbents; William J. Murphy, a former city commissioner; and challengers, David Deware and Michael White.
*Effingham City Council -- Mayor Harvey Fasse, city councilmen Adam Diebolt, David Lowe and Kirk Wohlgemuth are all seeking to retain their seats for another four-year term. No one filed for the two of the open city council positions.
*Huron – Mayor Jaquetta Peak, incumbent, filed to serve another 4-year term as the mayor. No candidates filed for the five open city council positions.
*Lancaster City Council candidates are: Ryan Hermreck, Larry Myer and Emily Pruett-Bare.
*Muscotah – Brian Higley filed for mayor; Susan J. Higley, Darryl J. Hundley, Margaret Jacobs, Dale W. Small and Dalia M. Wilson all filed for city council to make it a full slate of hopefuls for the 4-year positions.
The local school board candidates are:
*USD 409 -- Sean P. Crittendon, Diane Liebsch and Carrie Sowers, all of the aforementioned are incumbents seeking another 4-year term to their positions. Incumbent Brandi N. Ross is seeking to remain in her position for another two years as she was appointed to fulfill an unexpired term.
Three newcomers, Deborah Eplee, Allison Marschean and Chuck Tilton are also vying for one of the four open positions.
USD 377 – Three incumbents, Kelli Bottorff, Lori Lanter and Corey Neill have all filed to serve another four years in their respective positions. A newcomer, Trenton Beagle is challenging Neill for Position 5.
