Brighten up your Christmas season this year by taking in the festivities in downtown Atchison.
The annual Christmas Parade of Lights is about to roll along the streets.
Brighten up your Christmas season this year by taking in the festivities in downtown Atchison.
The annual Christmas Parade of Lights is about to roll along the streets.
Locally Atchison Event Coordinator Mary Jane Sowers, said 2022 marks the 11th year for the popular event that will be Saturday, Dec. 3. Parade time is 5:30 p.m.
"We want lights, lights and more lights," Sowers said.
This year Anne Pruett, of Lopez de Mexico will be sponsoring prizes for winning entries, Sowers said there will be Fist, Second and Third place prize levels in each category. The categories are: Family; Business, Schools and Non Profits; and Chruch and Youth groups.
Thus far there have been 40 participants sign up.
To be a part of the parade spectacle, call the Locally Atchison Office at by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at 913-2427 and ask for Mary Jane to enter.
"There are no rules," Sowers said.
Parade line up starts at 4 p.m. and will be in the vicinity of 10th and Commercial streets,
Sowers said she expects judging to start at 4:30 p.m. to be complete by its scheduled start at 5:30 p.m. After the gets rolling parade, it will proceed eastbound along Commercial Street. A grandstand will be stationed in the vicinity of Seventh and Commercial Streets where announcements of entries and winners will take places. The parade route continues southbound to Fifth Street for one block, where it turns right then eastbound along Kansas Avenue, to Atchison Library and disbands.
Santa and Mrs. Claus plan to make a grand appearance in parade, Sowers said their appearance will top of a day full of festive frolic and fun for the whole family and eventgoers of all ages.
"We invite everybody to bring the kiddos and come on down" Sowers said. And have a good time.
Sowers said the pre-parade activities will start at noon in the large building at 524 Commercial Street bordering Sixth Street. There eventgoers can visit Santa's Playhouse and take part in activities like balloon art, and some other fun things. From a bar along the west side of Commercial Street, for a price Theatre Atchison group members will be serving up adult beverages.
Along the east end of Commercial Street there will be horse-drawn sleigh rides. There will be Trolley rides with storyteller Diane Liebsch on board.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.