Atchison has many attractions for visitors to enjoy. The newest attraction will delight those that are choc-a-holics. The opening of the Berry Best Fudge Company will be Sunday, 11a.m. to 5p.m. at 306 Commercial Street, Atchison, KS. 

Sharon Berry, fudge connoisseur and owner of the shoppe, has a long history of supplying her family with the treat starting in the 1970’s. Her family kept begging her to make her fudge more times than just Christmas. Sharon had a full-time job as an interior designer in Kansas City. But that did not stop her from perfecting her mouth-watering treat.  