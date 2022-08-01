TOPEKA -- The Kansas State Department of Education announces the participation of sponsoring agencies in the Child and Adult Care Food Program for the current program year.
By participating in this program, sponsors will receive federal funds for serving nutritious meals to enrolled participants. The amount of federal reimbursement paid to centers is based on the number of meals served to eligible enrolled participants who qualify for free, reduced-price or paid meals. Day care homes are reimbursed at varying rates, depending on the location of the home and household income of the provider.
Annual Income Eligibility Guidelines, effective July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, for free or reduced-prices meals are as follows based on the number of families members residing in the home:
> One -- $0 to $17,667 $17,668 to $25,142.
> Two -- $0 to $23,803 $23,804 to $33,874.
> Three -- $0 to $29,939 $29,940 to $42,606.
> Four -- $0 to $36,075 $36,076 to $51,338.
> Five -- $0 to $42,211 $42,212 to $60,070.
> Six -- $0 to $48,347 $48,348 to $68,802.
> Seven -- $0 to $54,483 $54,484 to $77,534.
> Eight -- $0 to $60,619 $60,620 to $86,266.
> For each additional family member + $6,136 + $8,732.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.
The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:
> Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or
> Fax: (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
