TOPEKA -- The Kansas State Department of Education announces the participation of sponsoring agencies in the Child and Adult Care Food Program for the current program year.

By participating in this program, sponsors will receive federal funds for serving nutritious meals to enrolled participants. The amount of federal reimbursement paid to centers is based on the number of meals served to eligible enrolled participants who qualify for free, reduced-price or paid meals. Day care homes are reimbursed at varying rates, depending on the location of the home and household income of the provider.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.