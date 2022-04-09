Child abuse should not be swept under the rug but front and foremost on everyone’s mind. April has been designated as Child Abuse Month, but child abuse is a year-long problem. In Kansas, over 2386 cases happened in 2021. According to statistics, 20% of the cases happen to children under one year of age.
“If you don’t get involved imagine what the child’s life is going to be like,” Mike Wilson, Chief of Police said. “We have detectives that specialize in this area and are willing to investigate incidents if the public calls us.”
A local detective who is specifically trained for this type of case will ask you to explain why you have suspicions of abuse, how are you connected to the child, when did you see the abuse or the results of the abuse, if you did not see the abuse yourself, who told you about it.
“Many times a child will tell another child at school, and that child will go home and tell their parents,” Wilson said.
If a person wishes to remain anonymous police will try to uphold the person’s wishes. But, if a person is still unsure there is a source through the Hotline. That number is 1-800-922-5330. If called you can speak to a person who will take down all the facts which will be passed along to the correct agency.
“Locally we investigate around 100 cases per year, not all those investigations expose child abuse, but that is 100 cases too many,” Wilson said. “There are also times that we need to take a child into custody, and we have families that help care for that child locally.”
“We have had cases where the child needed to be hospitalized or transported to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City. A significant amount of abuse cases are seen because of those seeking medical care, and from that point, the police are brought in to start an investigation,” Wilson said.
Kansas law defines child abuse as inflicting mental, physical, or emotional injury that harms the child including negligent treatment, maltreatment, or exploitation to the extent that the child’s health or emotional well-being is endangered. Child abuse includes sexual abuse.
A single sign does not necessarily mean that child maltreatment is occurring in a family, but a closer look at the situation may be warranted when these signs appear repeatedly or in combination.
Abuse of a child in Kansas is knowingly doing any of the following to a child under 18 years old:
Torturing or cruelly beating the child
Shaking any child that results in great bodily harm to the child
Inflicting cruel and inhuman corporal punishment upon any child.
Punishment for endangering a child is a class A person misdemeanor that can be punished by up to one year in jail and a $2500 fine. Aggravated endangerment is a level 9-person felony that is punishable from 5 to 17 months, often on probation, and up to a $100,000 fine.
Many different groups of people are legally required to report child abuse, including all of the following:
Doctors, nurses, dentists, optometrists, and other health care professionals
Psychologists, social workers, marriage & family therapists, drug & alcohol counselors, and other mental health providers
Teachers, school administrators, and other child care employees
Firefighters, EMTs, cops, corrections officers, caseworkers, court officers, and court-appointed mediators
Any employee of any organization who provides services to pregnant teens, whether counseling, adoption, or other services
The Atchison County statistics are much different according to the Sheriff’s department. “In 2021 we only had two cases, but that does not mean that there aren’t more out there,” Sheriff Laurie reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.