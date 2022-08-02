Chief Wilson reports on new funding
In June of 2020 the police department made efforts to seek grand funding for body worn cameras. The purchase price was $50,000. The application for the Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant was the only known grant funding available for the project.
Barbara Trimble
