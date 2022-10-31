Fire

Fire safety needs to be practiced to prevent tragedies.

It is that time of the year again when we shift from the summertime mode to the winter mode. Along with that mode comes some important information to make this season a safe one for your family. 

Unlike the disease, the flue in your home needs some TLC at this time of the year. Most chimney sweeping companies urge people to get their fireplaces checked and cleaned twice a year, especially when using bituminous house coal or wood or the fire-starting logs. The best time to have your chimney swept is right before the heating season and right after the heating season. It is also recommended to have the fireplace checked if it has not been used for a few seasons. Using a professional chimney sweep will help cut down on your insurance bills also.  

