It is that time of the year again when we shift from the summertime mode to the winter mode. Along with that mode comes someimportant information to make this season a safe one for your family.
Unlike the disease, the flue in your home needs some TLC at this time of the year. Most chimney sweeping companies urge people to get their fireplaces checked and cleaned twice a year, especially when using bituminous house coal or wood or thefire-startinglogs. Thebest time to have your chimney swept is right before the heating season and right after the heating season. It is alsorecommended to have the fireplace checked if it has not been used for a few seasons. Using a professional chimney sweep will helpcut down on your insurance bills also.
Studies show you are likely to die from a fire 8x faster if you do not have a smoke alarm. If you need a smoke alarm and can’t affordone,please inquire about one at your local fire department.
Some good facts about smoke alarms:
Working smoke alarms correctly positioned in your home can save your life
Make sure you test your smoke alarms at least once a month
Be sure to put a smoke alarm on every floor in your home and also in every bedroom
Do not put smoke alarms in the kitchen or bathroom
Don't ever paint over a smoke alarm
Have a plan for how to leave your home if your smoke alarm goes off, and make sure everyone in your home knows what it is
Most common fires are caused by cooking. Every 6 days someone dies in a fire started by smoking materials.
Two accidental dwelling fires a day are started by candles
Faulty electrical devices cause about 4000 fires per year
Here are a few tips to cut the risk of fire in your home:
Never leave children in a kitchen unattended when cooking
Do not pour water into hot fat
Keep electrical appliances clean and in good working condition
Use plugs safely – too many plugs in one socket can causeoverheatingand a fire
When finished smoking a cigarette make sure it is out. Take special care when putting cigarettes out and never throw a cigarette into the trash immediately after putting out. Use a small pail with sand or an ashtray that safely storesaway the butt.
Do not let hair dryers plugged in at all times. When finished dryingone'shair, be sure to unplug and put away where therearenot any combustible materials.
Put candles in holders and keep them away from things that may burn, never leave themburningwhen you are not in the room.
A lot of fires start at night – do a thorough check of your home before you go to bed.
A short note about space heaters. Make sure when purchasing a space heater that the heater has an automatic shutoff sensor. Space heaters should have at least18inches of clearance all around them. Do not set the heater on plush carpet or shag carpet.
If your electricity is out do not bring gasoline, kerosene or charcoal burners into the home to stay warm. The fumes are deadly and many people have fallen to sleep and died. If you have a gas stove, double check that the stove is off.
Because Christmas falls in the middle of the winter season it should be stressed that dried out Christmas trees are a cause for many fires. Be sure to keep the tree watered and when the season is over to immediately discard the tree for pickup.
Ducts in the home are out of sight but can be extremely dangers if clogged. Ducts should be cleaned the same time as the flues. Be sure to clean the lint traps in dryers after each dryer load and it is a good practice to useyoursweeper hose to clean as much of the duct work as possible. If lint gets packed in the duct the heat will build up and can start a fire.
One last thing, it is very important to have fire extinguishers strategically placed throughout your home. Make sure the dates on the extinguishersare correct and that they are checked once a year.
