A 21-year-old Atchison man is facing charges recently filed in Atchison County District Court in connection with shots fire in a neighborhood within the city limits.
Keldon M. Reynolds is facing charges Atchison County charges that included criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of criminal damage of property.
Reynolds is incarcerated in Lyon County Jail for unrelated charges.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson released a statement Tuesday, Sept. 20 about some details that led to the recent complaint filed against Reynolds.
The Atchison Police Department launched an investigation after police officers responded about 1 a.m. Aug. 19 to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of 400 block and North Ninth Street in Atchison.
Wilson said although there were no injuries, four vehicles that were struck by gunfire became the focus of the investigation. Two of the vehicles were parked, and the two other vehicles were occupied.
The investigation that ensued led to the recent charges filed against Reynolds in Atchison County District Court.
Atchison Globe news reports indicate Reynolds was convicted by way of a no contest plea he entered May 23, 2019 in district court. Reynolds was convicted for two counts theft of firearm, two felony counts, and one felony count burglary of a dwelling, according to Kansas Department of Corrections. Reynolds was released for post-release supervision on March 25 in Shawnee County, and as of Aug. 24 had absconded, KDOC reported. On Aug. 26 a DOC warrant was issued from Morris County.
