A 21-year-old Atchison man is facing charges recently filed in Atchison County District Court in connection with shots fire in a neighborhood within the city limits.

Keldon M. Reynolds is facing charges Atchison County charges that included criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of criminal damage of property.

