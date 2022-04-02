Dear Globe readers and subscribers,
The Atchison Globe has made changes to the content of the comics page starting in this week’s issue. The new content on the page is provided by King Comics and will be more vibrant and diverse for you to enjoy. The page will have multiple comics, crosswords along with Sudoku, Scrambles and Trivia as well. We, the editorial staff of the Atchison Globe, hope the new, refreshing, and overall more inviting content will be enjoyed by you, our readers and subscribers. We trust that the new comic page will fit the growing and diverse Atchison Community.
Sincerely, Atchison Globe Staff
