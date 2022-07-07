Prior to advertising to fill the vacancy that will be left after Assistant City Manager Joe Warren’s departure, I request to change the title of the position to Finance Director and Assistant City Manager to increase the probability that the job posting is seen by finance professionals and the title clearly reflects the focus of finance in the title. The Finance Director & Assistant City Manager will still have direct reports in the Finance Department as well as in the Community Development areas of the City.
In conjunction with the City Manager, the Finance Director & Assistant City Manager will communicate priorities to the divisions they are responsible for and ensure the priorities and core functions of the divisions are being carried efficiently.
