There is a new gift card in town that for many might far outweigh itself in a value as good as gold.
The Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce is introducing the rollout of Locally Atchison. The Locally Atchison e-cards will be function like the Chamber Gift Certificates, which are no longer available for purchase.
Chamber Executive Director Jim Rowland said although the Chamber’s paper certificates will not be available for sale the Chamber will continue to honor any of the outstanding certificates currently in circulation.
Businesses and citizens will now be able to purchase these e-cards for incentives, rewards and gifting purposes in the same manner as the certificates.
The new e-cards will be available for purchase online and email, to text or print for use local shops and restaurants.
Businesses can accept the Locally Atchison cards by a key-entry process MasterCard and will receive payment via your credit card bank settlement along with your normal MasterCard CNP processing fee. The LocallyAtchison cards will only work at participating merchants who opt-in with the program. Businesses and/or organizations that accept MasterCard can participate.
For merchants and organizations to opt-in to the program, run a .10, or required minimum charge on a pre-paid MasterCard that Yiftee, the Chamber’s technology partner, will then send an “activation card” by email. The emailed document will serve authorization for the agreement to participate the program. YIFTEE will send Chamber members an email concerning the activation process.
More information will be available through links posted on the Chamber website at www.atchisonkansas.net and Visit Atchison at www. visitatchison.com to purchase the Locally Atchison cards online.
