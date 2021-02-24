The Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce is steering clear to start their new business year.
Instead of the annual tradition in previous years that consisted of banquet meals, award presentations and socializing, the reorganizational meeting took place late Monday afternoon, Feb. 22 via virtual platform.
Kim Bottoroff, of the Salvation Army and volunteers earned The Organization of the Year distinction, and Willies Bar and Grill was chosen as the Entrepreneur of the year. The honors were chosen based on nominations received from Chamber members.
The Salvation Army agency and its volunteers were recognized for relief provided to the distressed in times of need and the frequent distributions of food in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Director Jim Rowland, of the Chamber, offered Happy Birthday to Blish-Mize for its 150-year milestone in 2021. Rowland described the company’s longevity speaks well for the community.
The past year has been difficult to understand for all in the community. It was not what anyone thought or wanted to happen, Rowland said. Expectations are in 2021 to get back to the roots as a business organization and to look forward lots of activities to show and share the community we have in the Atchison area.
Outgoing Chairwoman Jill Wenger, of the Chamber’s Executive Committee , introduced the 2021 Executive Committee members and officers Chairwoman Jordan Hawk, of Bottorff Construction; Vice-chairwoman Elizabeth Collins, of Amberwell Health; Treasurer Dan Raplinger, Exchange Bank &Trust; and Secretary Casey Quinn, Atchison County Commissioner and Commerce Realty and Joe Warren.
The Chamber Board of Directors members are: Atchison City Manager Becky Berger, Bill Michaud, Atchison Hospitality Group; Chanda Koechner, Kex Rx; Cindy O’Neill, Bradken; Derek Franklin, The Hardware Store owner; Director Jamie Madison, Atchison County Human Resource; Atchison City Commissioner Jesse Greenley; Professor Matthew Ramsey, Benedictine College, Chef Niko Tsamolias, Pete’s Steak House; and Sherry Swendson, of Atchison Housing Authority.
