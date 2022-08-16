Jill Thorne joins Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce as a full-time director. The announcement was made by Executive Director Jim Rowland in a press release. Rowland released information on a realignment in chamber personnel functions stating that staff members are Mary Jane Sowers, Dianna Kruger, Kristen Otte and Nora McCory, who is on leave right now.
“I am excited to welcome Jill to Locally Atchison,” said Rowland. “Jill brings enormous experience and professional capacity to Locally Atchison and her skills align with our long-term strategic vision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.