Atchison Public School leaders did accept one of two bids for the Central School facility, but finalization remains pending until later like the decision concerning a new mascot.
Board members unanimously accepted one of two bids received concerning the purchase the Central School Facility.
Larry Mears, the Board’s attorney explained to board members they also had the right to reject the bids. Of the two submitted offers there was only one representative of the bidders, the Pomeroy Development LLC group was present. The Pomeroy group submitted the highest bid -- $40,000 along with a development plan laying out the group’s intent to renovate the facility into apartments.
The other bidder did not submit any plans concerning the future of the building.
Mears also explained to the board if they decided to accept the offer to sell, the next step would be to negotiate the terms of sale with the successful bidder.
Board Member Stefanie Durkin said she felt comfortable enough to make a decision and emphasized that all board members had previously indicated they all wanted to know the potential buyers’ plans for the building.
Board Member Brandi Ross questioned Mears if there would be any issues with parking.
Mears and Board President Carrie Sowers agreed that would be unlikely because there is a large existing parking lot behind the building.
It was determined Sowers, Superintendent Renee Scott and representatives from Mear’s office would negotiate the terms of the sale contract. After the discussion Vice-President Diane Liebsch made the motion to accept the $40,000 bid from Pomeroy Development LLC to buy Central School. Board members unanimously voted to accept the bid and finalization is pending contingent on the negotiations of the contract.
A decision about choosing a new mascot is tabled for about 30 days, or until the July business meeting, board members agreed after hearing the findings, results and recommendations from the Mascot Committee, and four public comments from audience members.
Atchison High School Principal Lacy Warren communicated in an email to the Globe that as a result of the first survey it was indicated most of the 780 responses represented about 74 percent of the people wanted the unified color scheme as red and yellow. Although the three rounds survey results were close for a K-12 mascot or one for grades sixth-12th- grades, the committee decided a K-12 mascot would be more unifying.
The survey results presented to board members were representative of student groups from the three schools, Alumni, Parent, Staff and Community Member.
There were 1,147 responses for the mascot names under consideration of Phoenix, Bison, Red Storm and Eagles. Of these groups five out of the seven represented showed favor to Phoenix mascot from the field of the other leading contenders including Bison, Red Storm and Eagles .
The first survey was sent out in April. Committee members commenced meeting on May 18 and have since met two additional times since. They made their final recommendation at the third meeting.
Four persons came forward to voice their public comment about the mascot:
A USD 409 Board of Education Candidate Chuck Tilton, thanked board members for their hard work on the mascot issue. He urged them to slow down on the decision because it is a big decision to make. Tilton said he is passionate about Trailblazers which was a suggestion under consideration for a potential mascot name to forward to the board as one of the recommendations. Trailblazers symbolize purpose, hope and vision, Tilton said. Choosing the mascot should be an exciting time and the community should get more involved.
Vivian Mercer said she came in hope to changes board members’ minds about changing the Redmen Mascot, and from her research via internet Redmen was associated with patriotism and Liberty.
Erin Wolf, has a background in education and is employed at Maur Hill-Mount Academy. She thanked the board for their decision to change the mascot, and is excited to get the community behind it.
Bobby Krick shared his belief that the process is a waste of time and that the mascot should not be changed. Social media has gone wild, he said.
Board members agreed they had set a target to decide the mascot for July in effort to start implementation by the start of the new schoolyear.
In other matters, Board members also:
*Heard an AHS Campus Cupboard update from Sarah Tschauder. Tschauder said that the Cupboard opened to ensure AHS students have food for themselves and families throughout the weekends within the past two and a half years. The initiative started with a base from donation UMB and food provided through the Second Harvest Food Bank. Throughout the years donations and contributions have increased about 90 percent. In December before Christmas more than 40 boxes of food was delivered to AHS families in need. Donations have expanded from food items to prom dresses, and gloves for winter warmth. The Cupboard is shut down for the summer in effort to re-organize and prepare the new schoolyear. The National Honor Society members are also involved in the project.
*Heard a report from Dr. Matt Ramsey on the status of an application concerning grant funding from the Juvenile Justice Authority. The outcome of the application is pending, but Ramsey indicated it is about the same amount of money applied for as in previous years to address and monitor truancy.
*Approved on second reading the handbooks for each of the facilities, certified and classified staff, and safety, effective for the 2010-20 school year. This also includes the inaugural Administrators’ Handbook.
Board members went behind closed doors in the presence of Mears and Superintendent Renee Scott to discuss employees and employee performances for a 15-minute executive session. After the public session resumed they unanimously voted take the following actions regarding personnel:
*Accepted the following resignations from: Cody McCarty second-grade teacher at Atchison Elementary School; Alex Supple – English teacher and department chair, and soccer coaching positions at AHS and AMS; Amanda Riley – AHS business teacher; Kathy Hines – SIT Coordinator at AHS; Jaime Tate – sixth-grade social studies teacher and team leader at AMS; Jamie Johnson – pre-kindergarten teacher at AES; and Gale Grable – third-grade special education teacher at AES.
*Recommended for employment: Nina Hewitt –first-grade teacher and Kay Allen RN, both at AES; Rebecca Cronander – English teacher and Ann Hutchinson – business teacher, both at AHS.
*Approved the following transfers for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year: Melissa Nigus from English teacher to special education teacher, and Sara Bland from English teacher to counselor, both at AHS; Eliot Smith from AES fifth-grade teacher to sixth-grade social studies teacher at AMS; and Nichole Honeywell – from special education coordinator to director of special education.
