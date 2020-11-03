Students and staff recently celebrated a Fall Spirit Week at Central School.
Throughout the week of Oct. 26-30 all were encourages to partake in the fun with a different theme on different days of the week.
Monster INC. on Monday, Oct. 26 kicked off the fun with all showing support for Team Sully or Team Mike. Sully supporters wore blue and all in favor of Mike wore green.
Oct. 27 marked TROLL TUESDAY when all were encouraged to style their hair in a Troll fashion or some other crazy hair style. School leaders urged to add some color to the fanciful hairstyles too.
WE MATCH— on twin day was designated for Wednesday, Oct. 28 for all to find there twin for the day.
TEAM SPORTS DAY was celebrated Oct. 29 when all could wear attire in support of their favorite teams.
The week wrapped up on Halloween when the school population was able to come to school clad at their favorite book or movie character within the school’s dress code.
The week prior Central School seniors participated in USD 409 Public Schools Senior Service Day. It was a day when seniors went out and cleaned up along the streets of Atchison. After seniors returned to the school facility they each wrote their reflections based on how they felt about giving back to the community.
