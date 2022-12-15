On Wednesday evening a group of teachers were treated to a sneak preview of the new Central School apartments. The group for the tour, which was made up of teachers that had connections to the school, met in the gymnasium. The group was visiting and telling stories of their time spent in the building. Janie Smart, a retired teacher said, “I have a lot of wonderful memories about my time here.”  

Justin Pregont, owner of the building, gave a brief speech about the building and the renovation project before the tour. “This building was part of the 1930’s New Deal and had been a school for 90 years,” Pregont said. 

