On Wednesday evening a group of teachers were treated to a sneak preview of the new Central School apartments. The group for the tour, which was made up of teachers that had connections to the school,met in the gymnasium. The group was visiting and telling stories of their time spent in the building.Janie Smart, a retired teacher said, “I have a lot of wonderfulmemories about my time here.”
JustinPregont, owner of the building, gave a brief speech about the building and the renovation project beforethe tour. “This building was part of the 1930’s New Deal and had been a school for90 years,”Pregontsaid.
There is 13 apartments in the building, “we wanted to do everything authenticallykeeping thehigh ceilings,woodwork, floors, windows, the yellow blocksand other artifacts,”Pregontsaid. “We bought thebuilding for $40,000 and put $2.7 million into renovations. If we had to duplicate it at today’s costs it would be over $8 million,”Pregontsaid.
The building has 2 studio apartments, 8 one-bedroom/1 bathapartments, 2 two-bedroom/1 bath apartments, 1 apartment that is 1300 square feet/2 bedroom/1 ½ bath.
Currently 3 are still available, one being a handicap accessible apartment.A 2 bedroom, 2 bath; 1 bedroom, 1 bath (handicap accessible) and a1 bedroom, 1 bath.
The apartments have a very nostalgic feeling with the glazed brick. The original floors have been carefully refinished, and in the largest apartment has the original fireplace(this area was the original kindergarten area). The doors to the apartments are the original doors to the classrooms.
What is new in the apartments is the kitchen. Each of the apartments has a modern kitchen with GE appliances, gray cabinetry, an island with marble countertop that has the sink,dishwasher and more cabinets for storage.
