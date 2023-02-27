230303Praise

The Praise Team from Cornerstone Seventh Day Adventist Church performs special music during a service Celebrating Black History Month at First Christian Church. 

 By Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

More than a decade has passed since Michele Fobbs relocated to her hometown of Atchison in 1993 from the St. Louis area.

Fobbs returned to join her family in the community where her mother resided and set in motion a community tradition embracing unity in the community. Her endeavor centers on a communal gathering highlighting a celebration of history for all during Black History Month.

