More than a decade has passed since Michele Fobbs relocated to her hometown of Atchison in 1993 from the St. Louis area.
Fobbs returned to join her family in the community where her mother resided and set in motion a community tradition embracing unity in the community. Her endeavor centers on a communal gathering highlighting a celebration of history for all during Black History Month.
Fobbs said while residing in St. Louis she would attend the annual services to commemorate the designated month with a focus on African American history.
A member of the First Chrisian Church congregation, Fobbs initiated programs that have alternated from skits featuring youth members to one year to prayerful service and inspirational hymns the following years. She said she did so because she was hopeful her endeavor might fill a need.
"It is my hope to bring members of community to get together to share the love of Christ," Fobbs said.
The service was Sunday, Feb. 26 delivered a message that all are children of God through faith and all history is important. The service featured special music by Dwayne Anthony and Friends comprising a multi-denominational group of about 20 singers and a praise band representing all walks of life from the Atchison area. They sang numerous contemporary inspirational songs.
Pastor Elijah Johnson and The Praise Team, of Cornerstone Seventh Day Adventist Church presented special music.
Top Videos
The program and order of service on Sunday, Feb. 26 started with a few verses of "Amazing Grace" that Fobbs chose to best focus on the African American history as it relates to its song writer John Newton. Fobbs explained Newton captained slave ships when he was a young man. After a near death experience from illness, Newton turned his life to Jesus and afterward became an opponent of the slave trade.
Pastor Paul Kelley, of Second Christian Church, delivered the opening prayer.
Communion Meditation was offered by Pastor Brad Greene, of First Christian Church.
The Communion Hymn "Just a Closer Walk with Thee" is inspirational song uniquely connected to Atchison. The local belief is that Pastor Elijah Cluke composed the music and wrote the song in 1936 during his lunch hour in the lunchroom. After Cluke wrote the song he prayed in the lunchroom, but never copyrighted it, and did not receive credit for the song.
A rendition of "Prescious Lord" known as Dr. Martin Luther King's favorite hymn was sung.
Pastor Cyd Stein, of Atchison United Methodist Church delivered the closing prayer.
Proceeds from a special offering collected during the event will benefit Citizens for Community Action scholarship program and the Juneteenth Celebration.
Commented